Pacific hosts Portland after Wood’s 28-point showing

Portland Pilots (13-17, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-17, 6-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (13-17, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (13-17, 6-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Pacific Tigers after Moses Wood scored 28 points in Portland’s 92-89 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 6-10 at home. Pacific ranks fifth in college basketball shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Greydon Edwards shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Pilots are 5-10 in conference matchups. Portland is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.