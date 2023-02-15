Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota after Abmas’ 29-point outing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-17, 4-10 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-0 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-17, 4-10 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-0 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Max Abmas scored 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-73 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 14-0 at home. Oral Roberts is second in college basketball averaging 85.5 points and is shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-10 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 22.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Jalun Trent is averaging 6.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 88.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

