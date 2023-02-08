No. 6 Tennessee aims for 20th victory of season in matchup with Vanderbilt

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee will try to earn its 20th victory of the season when the Volunteers visit the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Commodores have gone 8-5 at home. Vanderbilt ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Liam Robbins leads the Commodores with 6.3 boards.

The Volunteers have gone 8-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fourth in college basketball with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbins is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.