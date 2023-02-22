No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Pacific, seeks 25th win of season

Pacific Tigers (13-16, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-5, 13-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (13-16, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-5, 13-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) will aim for its 25th win this season when the Gaels host the Pacific Tigers.

The Gaels have gone 15-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 3.4.

The Tigers have gone 6-8 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.6% as a team from deep this season. Greydon Edwards paces the team shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Gaels and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 16.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Keylan Boone is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.