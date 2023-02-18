No. 13 Gonzaga visits Mitchell and Pepperdine

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-5, 11-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-18, 2-11 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-5, 11-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-18, 2-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -16; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 88-80 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 8-6 in home games. Pepperdine has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 43.3 points per game in the paint this season. Drew Timme leads the team with 14.1 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevon Porter is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Timme is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

