No. 12 Gonzaga hosts No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) after Johnson’s 29-point performance

Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-5, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-5, 13-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Logan Johnson scored 29 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 83-52 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on their home court. Gonzaga has college basketball’s top-scoring offense averaging 87.8 points while shooting 52.6% from the field.

The Gaels are 14-1 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. Drew Timme is shooting 61.2% and averaging 22.0 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

