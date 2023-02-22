No. 12 Gonzaga faces San Diego after Timme’s 34-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-17, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (11-17, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-5, 12-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga plays the San Diego Toreros after Drew Timme scored 34 points in Gonzaga’s 97-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 in home games. Gonzaga has college basketball’s top offense averaging 87.5 points while shooting 52.5% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 4-10 against WCC opponents. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 9.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Marcellus Earlington is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Toreros. Jase Townsend is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.