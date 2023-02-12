No. 1 South Carolina tops No. 3 LSU for 31st straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams.

Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) win their 31st straight game.

Billed as a showcase between reigning AP player of the year Boston and Angel Reese, the game quickly become a highlight reel of South Carolina’s experience, talent and depth. The Gamecocks ran out to an 18-2 lead as they ended the record start of LSU (23-1, 11-1).

Alexis Morris led LSU (23-1, 11-1) with 23 points and six rebounds, while Reese finished with 16 points and four rebounds — her first game of the season without double-figure boards.

NO. 5 IOWA 111, RUTGERS 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Molly Davis scored a season-high 17 points, Caitlin Clark added 15 points and 10 assists in Iowa’s blowout win over Rutgers.

Clark picked up her 13th double-double of the season in just 21 minutes. Monika Czinano had 14 points for the Hawkeyes (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten), who set a program record for points in a conference game. It was also the second-most points scored in program history behind the 115 against Evansville earlier this season.

Freshman Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) with 28 points.

NO. 6 STANFORD 96, ARIZONA STATE 64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help Stanford to a lopsided victory over Arizona State.

Emma-Nnopu made five 3-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points with four 3s for the Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12), who was 12 of 23 from distance.

Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.

NO. 7 UTAH 73, WASHINGTON STATE 59

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah over Washington State.

Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven boards for Utah, while Daisa Young had 13 points and Kennedy McQueen chipped in 12. Utah (22-2, 12-2 Pac-12) got its seventh straight win.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-9, 6-8) with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 17 points. The Cougars, who shot just 29% from the floor in the second half, lost their third straight to an AP Top 25 opponent.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 82 ILLINOIS 71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois.

Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) missed all 17 of its 3-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense.

Down 37-28 at halftime, the Terps outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third period. The Illini had more turnovers (10) than field goal attempts (nine) in the quarter.

NO. 9 DUKE 50, MIAMI 40

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored a season-high 14 points and Duke turned in another strong defensive performance to beat Miami and stay at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Duke (22-3, 12-2) led by double figures early in the second quarter and closed the first half with nine straight points to take a 19-point lead. Miami (16-9, 9-5) didn’t get the deficit into single digits until the final 35 seconds and finished nearly 30 points below its scoring average in league play (69.5).

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points to lead the Hurricanes.

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 73, SYRACUSE 64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored 15 points and Notre Dame held off Syracuse for a home victory.

Maddy Westbeld added 14 points while Olivia Miles had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Irish (20-4, 11-3 ACC).

Dyaisha Fair scored 22 points to lead Syracuse (16-10, 7-8). Georgia Woolley added 17 points and Dariauna Lewis 14 to go with 10 rebounds.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 84, NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE 70

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 25 points and matched her career-high with six 3-pointers in Virginia Tech’s win over Florida State.

In building a 34-11 lead in the first quarter, the Hokies made 8 of 11 3-pointers outscored Florida State 19-2 over a five-minute stretch. Virginia Tech was up 64-47 after three quarters.

.Taylor Soule scored 18 points, Cayla King 12 and Elizabeth Kitley 11 for the Hokies (20-4, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Florida State (20-7, 9-5), which lost consecutive games for the first time this season, was led by Ta’Niya Latson with 15 points. Makayla Timpson scored 12 points and Sara Bejedi had 10.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN 80, NEBRASKA 75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished 10 assists to help Michigan beat Nebraska and give the Wolverines four straight wins.

Brown, who played at Nebraska her first two seasons and surpassed 1,800 points for her career, made nine free throws in the fourth quarter.

Emily Kiser scored 15 points for the Wolverines (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), and Maddy Nolan had 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers to reach 150 for her career.

Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8) and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 73, BOSTON COLLEGE 55

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kayla McPherson scored 22 points in her first career start and North Carolina ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Boston College.

McPherson, a redshirt freshman who missed her first season rehabbing a high school knee injury and the first 20 games this season because of a lower-body injury, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range with six rebounds and three assists.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 16 points and nine rebounds and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina (18-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Destiny Adams had four of her career-high six steals in the first quarter and the Tar Heels forced 25 turnovers with 13 steals, their third-straight game with double-figure steals.

T’Yana Todd paced the Eagles (14-14, 4-11) with 14 points, Ally VanTimmeren had 11 and Andrea Daley had 11 rebounds.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 85, KANSAS STATE 68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Liz Scott finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and Oklahoma breezed to its fourth straight win with a victory over Kansas State.

The Sooners (20-4, 10-3) closed within a game of No. 20 Texas in the race for first in the Big 12 Conference. Madi Williams scored 16 points and had five assists and four rebounds, but also seven of her team’s 20 turnovers. Aubrey Joens pitched in with 11 points and six boards, and Ana Llanusa scored 10.

Gabby Gregory carried the load for the Wildcats (14-11, 3-9) with 24 points and six rebounds. Serena Sundell and twin sisters Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn scored 12 points each.

NO. 17 ARIZONA 80, CALIFORNIA 57

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 24 points, Esmery Martinez came close to a triple-double, and Arizona defeated California.

Martinez had 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, while Cate Reese added 15 points and Lauren Fields 10 for the Wildcats (19-6, 9-5 Pac-12).

Jayda Curry scored 15 points, Ugonne Onyiah had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Leilani McIntosh scored 10 for the Golden Bears (12-13, 3-11).

NO. 18 UCLA 67, OREGON 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and UCLA held on to beat Oregon.

UCLA (19-6 Pac-12, 8-5) has won three games in a row following a three-game skid. Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Oregon (14-11, 5-9) has lost five straight, six of its last seven games and is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign. Endiya Rogers led Oregon with 19 points, and Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray added 13 points apiece.

VIRGINIA 71, NO. 22 N.C. STATE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia past North Carolina State and snap the Cavaliers’ seven-game ACC losing streak.

Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson 14, and Alexia Smith 10 for Virginia (15-11, 4-11 ACC). Lawson had nine rebounds.

Jada Boyd led NC State (17-8, 7-7) with 22 points and Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11. Saniya Rivers had 13 rebounds.

HOUSTON 71, NO. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laila Blair hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to help Houston edge South Florida.

USF had won 12 straight, was 12-0 at home and was trying to go 12-0 in American Athletic Conference play for the first time.

Britney Onyeji scored 14 points for Houston (10-13, 7-3), which has won four straight and was outrebounded 41-24. Tiara Young had 13 points and Bria Patterson had 11.

Elena Tsineke led the Bulls (22-5, 11-1) with 24 points, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 19 points and 19 rebounds for her 52nd career double-double. USF turned the ball over 19 times.

NO. 25 COLORADO 65, WASHINGTON 43

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Frida Formann made four 3-pointers in Colorado’s victory over Washington.

Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game, giving Colorado a lead it never gave up. Colorado (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and five of its last six.

Lauren Schwartz led Washington (13-11, 5-9) with nine points. The Huskies set a season-low for points in a game.

