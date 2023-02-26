Memphis hosts Dejulius and Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-10, 10-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-7, 11-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-10, 10-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-7, 11-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the Memphis Tigers after David Dejulius scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 88-83 overtime victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 12-1 on their home court. Memphis ranks fourth in college basketball with 40.4 points in the paint led by DeAndre Williams averaging 10.4.

The Bearcats are 10-6 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati ranks second in the AAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Landers Nolley II is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.