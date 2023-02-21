Jones, No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles to visit Kalkbrenner, No. 19 Creighton Bluejays

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kam Jones and the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles take on Ryan Kalkbrenner and the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday.

The Bluejays have gone 12-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 13-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks sixth in college basketball with 17.7 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Jones is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.