Jones leads Southern Utah against Sam Houston after 21-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-9, 11-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-9, 11-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tevian Jones scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 86-76 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bearkats are 10-1 in home games. Sam Houston is fifth in college basketball shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Jaden Ray shooting 53.1% from 3-point range.

The Thunderbirds are 11-4 in conference matchups. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javion May is averaging 3.8 points for the Bearkats. Qua Grant is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Drake Allen is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Thunderbirds. Jones is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.