Georgia State hosts Marshall after Taylor’s 33-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Georgia State Panthers after Andrew Taylor scored 33 points in Marshall’s 92-74 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 10-7 at home. Georgia State has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thundering Herd are 9-4 against conference opponents. Marshall is ninth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

