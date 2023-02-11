Eastern Michigan hosts Toledo after Acuff’s 35-point game

Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -11; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Toledo Rockets after Tyson Acuff scored 35 points in Eastern Michigan’s 102-97 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Rockets are 9-2 in MAC play. Toledo is third in college basketball scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 43.9% and averaging 21.2 points for the Eagles. Acuff is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.