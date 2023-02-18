Detroit Mercy hosts IUPUI after Davis’ 30-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (4-24, 1-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-16, 8-9 Horizon) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit…

IUPUI Jaguars (4-24, 1-16 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-16, 8-9 Horizon)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 96-74 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 7-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is sixth in college basketball shooting 39.5% from downtown, led by Jamail Pink shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jaguars are 1-16 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Oliver II is averaging 8.5 points for the Titans. Davis is averaging 29.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

