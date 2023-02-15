Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Deaver's double-double helps Navy…

Deaver’s double-double helps Navy defeats Lehigh 75-64

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Deaver’s 17 points helped Navy defeat Lehigh 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Deaver added 13 rebounds for the Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot League). Sean Yoder scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Patrick Dorsey was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Evan Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6). Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and two steals for Lehigh and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Navy hosts Loyola (MD) while Lehigh visits American.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up