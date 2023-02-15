Colorado State hosts Boise State following Degenhart’s 20-point performance

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Colorado State Rams after Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points in Boise State’s 75-63 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 7-6 on their home court. Colorado State is eighth in college basketball with 17.4 assists per game. Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams averaging 6.5.

The Broncos are 9-3 in conference matchups. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Degenhart averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

