Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State defeats Saint Xavier

Chicago State defeats Saint Xavier

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver scored 25 points to lead Chicago State to a 91-67 win over Saint Xavier on Saturday.

Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and Wesley Cardet Jr. 14 for Chicago State (9-18).

Cedric Johnson and Jaeden King scored 11 points each for Saint Xavier, an NAIA program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up