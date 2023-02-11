Chicago State defeats Saint Xavier

CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver scored 25 points to lead Chicago State to a 91-67 win over Saint Xavier on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Elijah Weaver scored 25 points to lead Chicago State to a 91-67 win over Saint Xavier on Saturday.

Jahsean Corbett added 16 points and Wesley Cardet Jr. 14 for Chicago State (9-18).

Cedric Johnson and Jaeden King scored 11 points each for Saint Xavier, an NAIA program.

