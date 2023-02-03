Blanton and Eastern Kentucky host Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (18-6, 10-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-9, 8-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-6, 10-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 69-67 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Colonels are 11-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is seventh in college basketball with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Owls are 10-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the ASUN with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

