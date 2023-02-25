Appleby sparks Wake Forest in 63-56 win over Notre Dame

WNSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 21 points with six assists and four steals and Wake Forest pulled away…

WNSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 21 points with six assists and four steals and Wake Forest pulled away from cold-shooting Notre Dame in the second half to earn a 63-56 win on Saturday night.

The Irish struggled through two prolonged scoring droughts in the second half, scoring just a field goal over a nine-minute stretch, and after Ven-Allen Lubin scored five straight points, went scoreless for another three minutes.

Wake Forest struggled through a drought of its own, going more than four minutes without scoring.

The teams combined to score 75 points in the first half and just 49 in the second.

Appleby hit 5 of 12 from distance, Andrew Carr added 11 points with seven rebounds and Bobi Klintman posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast).

Notre Dame (10-19, 2-16) was led by Lubin’s 19 points with eight rebounds. Trey Wertz and Cormac Ryan each contributed 12 points. Wertz grabbed six rebounds and had five assists while Ryan had four steals.

Wake Forest’s Damari Monsanto underwent surgery to repair a torn Petella tendon on Saturday after going down with an injury in the waning seconds of Wednesday’s game at North Carolina State.

Wake Forest entertains Boston College on Tuesday in its final home game of the season. Notre Dame plays host to Pitt on Wednesday in Mike Brey’s final home game as coach of the Irish.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.