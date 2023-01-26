UTSA faces North Texas, looks to stop 6-game slide

UTSA Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-3 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (16-5, 7-3 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -19.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA looks to end its six-game skid with a victory over North Texas.

The Mean Green have gone 6-2 at home. North Texas ranks third in college basketball giving up 55.1 points per game while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 1-9 against conference opponents. UTSA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jacob Germany is averaging 11.9 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners. DJ Richards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.