Tubelis and the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats host conference foe USC

USC Trojans (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boogie…

USC Trojans (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans take on Azuolas Tubelis and the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 action Thursday.

The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Arizona is fourth in college basketball with 37.7 rebounds led by Oumar Ballo averaging 9.1.

The Trojans are 5-2 in Pac-12 play. USC is eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 31.9% from downtown. Ellis leads the Trojans shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is shooting 57.4% and averaging 20.4 points for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Drew Peterson is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

