The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|21-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|21-2
|635
|3
|3. LSU
|20-0
|628
|4
|4. Indiana
|20-1
|627
|6
|5. UConn
|20-2
|623
|5
|6. Iowa
|17-4
|522
|10
|7. Utah
|18-2
|520
|9
|8. Maryland
|17-4
|492
|10
|9. Notre Dame
|17-3
|480
|7
|10. Ohio St.
|19-3
|443
|2
|11. North Carolina
|16-5
|399
|15
|12. Iowa St.
|15-4
|345
|18
|13. Virginia Tech
|17-4
|317
|12
|14. UCLA
|17-5
|310
|8
|15. NC State
|16-5
|291
|20
|16. Duke
|18-3
|279
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|21-2
|270
|17
|18. Michigan
|17-5
|266
|13
|19. Villanova
|18-4
|171
|21
|20. Oklahoma
|16-4
|151
|14
|21. Middle Tennessee
|18-2
|119
|23
|22. Arizona
|16-5
|114
|19
|23. Florida St.
|19-5
|113
|24
|24. Texas
|16-6
|94
|–
|25. South Florida
|20-4
|52
|–
Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.
