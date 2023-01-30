Live Radio
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 30, 2023, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 21-0 700 1
2. Stanford 21-2 635 3
3. LSU 20-0 628 4
4. Indiana 20-1 627 6
5. UConn 20-2 623 5
6. Iowa 17-4 522 10
7. Utah 18-2 520 9
8. Maryland 17-4 492 10
9. Notre Dame 17-3 480 7
10. Ohio St. 19-3 443 2
11. North Carolina 16-5 399 15
12. Iowa St. 15-4 345 18
13. Virginia Tech 17-4 317 12
14. UCLA 17-5 310 8
15. NC State 16-5 291 20
16. Duke 18-3 279 16
17. Gonzaga 21-2 270 17
18. Michigan 17-5 266 13
19. Villanova 18-4 171 21
20. Oklahoma 16-4 151 14
21. Middle Tennessee 18-2 119 23
22. Arizona 16-5 114 19
23. Florida St. 19-5 113 24
24. Texas 16-6 94
25. South Florida 20-4 52

Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

