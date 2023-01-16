Live Radio
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 18-0 700 1
2. Ohio St. 18-0 670 3
3. LSU 18-0 604 5
4. Stanford 17-2 601 2
5. UConn 15-2 600 4
6. Indiana 16-1 586 6
7. Notre Dame 14-2 546 7
8. Utah 15-1 477 10
9. UCLA 15-3 428 8
10. Iowa 14-4 414 12
11. Maryland 14-4 413 9
12. Virginia Tech 14-3 391 13
13. Duke 16-1 361 16
14. Michigan 15-3 341 17
15. Oklahoma 14-2 304 19
16. Gonzaga 17-2 249 20
17. North Carolina 12-5 237 22
18. Iowa St. 11-4 205 15
19. Arizona 14-4 185 14
20. NC State 13-5 139 11
21. Illinois 15-3 120 24
22. Villanova 16-3 94 25
23. Oregon 13-5 75 21
24. Colorado 14-3 65
25. Texas 13-5 62

Others receiving votes: Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami 23, Florida St. 23, Tennessee 19, Southern Cal 7, Creighton 4, Louisville 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

