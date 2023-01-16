The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|18-0
|700
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|18-0
|670
|3
|3. LSU
|18-0
|604
|5
|4. Stanford
|17-2
|601
|2
|5. UConn
|15-2
|600
|4
|6. Indiana
|16-1
|586
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|14-2
|546
|7
|8. Utah
|15-1
|477
|10
|9. UCLA
|15-3
|428
|8
|10. Iowa
|14-4
|414
|12
|11. Maryland
|14-4
|413
|9
|12. Virginia Tech
|14-3
|391
|13
|13. Duke
|16-1
|361
|16
|14. Michigan
|15-3
|341
|17
|15. Oklahoma
|14-2
|304
|19
|16. Gonzaga
|17-2
|249
|20
|17. North Carolina
|12-5
|237
|22
|18. Iowa St.
|11-4
|205
|15
|19. Arizona
|14-4
|185
|14
|20. NC State
|13-5
|139
|11
|21. Illinois
|15-3
|120
|24
|22. Villanova
|16-3
|94
|25
|23. Oregon
|13-5
|75
|21
|24. Colorado
|14-3
|65
|–
|25. Texas
|13-5
|62
|–
Others receiving votes: Baylor 51, Middle Tennessee 39, Arkansas 34, South Florida 24, Miami 23, Florida St. 23, Tennessee 19, Southern Cal 7, Creighton 4, Louisville 4, Kansas 3, West Virginia 2.
