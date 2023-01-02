SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 12:58 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 13-0 700 1
2. Stanford 14-1 672 2
3. Ohio St. 15-0 643 3
4. Notre Dame 12-1 614 5
5. UConn 11-2 567 8
6. Indiana 13-1 540 4
7. LSU 14-0 537 9
8. Utah 14-0 499 11
9. Virginia Tech 12-2 440 7
10. NC State 12-2 438 6
11. Iowa St. 9-2 402 15
12. UCLA 13-2 367 10
13. Maryland 11-3 344 16
14. Michigan 12-2 339 14
15. Arizona 12-1 325 18
16. Iowa 11-4 244 12
17. Oklahoma 11-1 216 20
18. Oregon 11-3 183 17
19. Duke 13-1 177
20. Gonzaga 14-2 176 19
21. Kansas 11-1 144 22
22. North Carolina 9-4 127 13
23. Baylor 10-3 110 23
24. St. John’s 13-0 105 25
25. Creighton 9-4 48 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 32, Florida St. 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, South Florida 7, Columbia 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

