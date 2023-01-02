The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|13-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|14-1
|672
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|15-0
|643
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|12-1
|614
|5
|5. UConn
|11-2
|567
|8
|6. Indiana
|13-1
|540
|4
|7. LSU
|14-0
|537
|9
|8. Utah
|14-0
|499
|11
|9. Virginia Tech
|12-2
|440
|7
|10. NC State
|12-2
|438
|6
|11. Iowa St.
|9-2
|402
|15
|12. UCLA
|13-2
|367
|10
|13. Maryland
|11-3
|344
|16
|14. Michigan
|12-2
|339
|14
|15. Arizona
|12-1
|325
|18
|16. Iowa
|11-4
|244
|12
|17. Oklahoma
|11-1
|216
|20
|18. Oregon
|11-3
|183
|17
|19. Duke
|13-1
|177
|–
|20. Gonzaga
|14-2
|176
|19
|21. Kansas
|11-1
|144
|22
|22. North Carolina
|9-4
|127
|13
|23. Baylor
|10-3
|110
|23
|24. St. John’s
|13-0
|105
|25
|25. Creighton
|9-4
|48
|21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 32, Florida St. 29, Arkansas 24, Villanova 20, Middle Tennessee 12, Texas 9, South Florida 7, Columbia 7, Tennessee 2, Nebraska 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.