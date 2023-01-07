SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Telfort leads Northeastern to 79-63 victory over Hampton

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 8:51 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 19 points and Northeastern breezed to a 79-63 victory over Hampton on Saturday.

Telfort hit three 3-pointers for the Huskies (6-9, 2-2). Coleman Stucke had 14 points and Masai Troutman scored 11. Chris Doherty pitched in with eight points and eight rebounds.

Russell Dean had 17 points and six assists to pace the Pirates (3-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Marquis Godwin had 16 points and five rebounds.

