Southern Miss hosts James Madison after Morse’s 25-point game

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Vado Morse scored 25 points in James Madison’s 89-87 overtime win over the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 9-0 in home games. Southern Miss averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 14- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dukes are 4-3 in Sun Belt play. James Madison ranks third in college basketball scoring 42.1 points per game in the paint led by Mezie Offurum averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mo Arnold is averaging 5.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 17.8 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Morse is averaging 13.6 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

