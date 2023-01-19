Seton Hall rallies from 17 down, beats No. 15 UConn 67-66

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo grabbed a rebound and made a follow-up layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to give…

Ndefo grabbed his eighth rebound of the game and scored the decisive points as he was fouled on the play. He missed the ensuing free throw, but helped Seton Hall rally from a 17-point first-half deficit. He finished with 14 points.

Kadary Richmond had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 5-4 Big East)

Adama Sanogo had 16 points and five rebounds and Jordan Hawkins added 13 points and six rebounds for UConn (15-5, 4-5), which was without coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young due to the coronavirus.

DEPAUL 73, NO. 8 XAVIER 72

CHICAGO (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised Xavier.

The Musketeers (15-4, 7-1 Big East) came in rolling with 11 straight wins — their best run since the 2015-16 team got off to a 12-0 start. But they came up short against the Blue Demons (9-10, 3-5).

DePaul led by seven with about eight minutes remaining and made just enough plays to come away with its first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 5 Butler exactly three years earlier at Wintrust Arena.

Zach Freemantle had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier. Jack Nunge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But Big East scoring leader Souley Boum scored a season-low four.

NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss.

Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career ACC wins.

Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12. Virginia Tech’s losing streak has come winning 11 of its first 12 games.

WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted TCU.

Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12), whose players slapped hands with the student section after breaking a five-game losing streak.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points while Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh had 13 apiece for TCU (14-4, 3-3), which has lost three of its last four after starting the season 13-1.

NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead Auburn to its fourth straight victory.

KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference), which dropped its fifth straight conference game.

Auburn (15-3, 5-1) never trailed in the game and was only seriously threatened in the early minutes of the second half.

LSU never trailed by fewer than 12 points over the last 10 minutes of the game. After reducing its deficit to two points at 37-35, LSU made four field goals the rest of the game.

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83, NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 21 points and Tyler Kolek scored 19 as Marquette defeated Providence for its sixth victory in seven games.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 13 points for Marquette (15-5, 7-2 Big East). Kolek also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Bryce Hopkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (14-5, 6-2), who lost their second straight after a nine-game winning streak. Ed Croswell led Providence with 20 points, and Devin Carter had 18.

MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri over Arkansas.

DeAndre Gholston added 16 points and Sean East II added 12 for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.

Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5).

