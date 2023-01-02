Sears and No. 8 Alabama host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama takes on the Ole Miss Rebels after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 78-67 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-0 in home games. Alabama leads college basketball with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Brandon Miller averaging 8.8.

The Rebels are 0-1 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. Sears is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

