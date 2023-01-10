Sanogo leads No. 6 UConn against No. 25 Marquette after 26-point outing

UConn Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Adama Sanogo scored 26 points in UConn’s 69-60 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Marquette is eighth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game. Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles averaging 8.0.

The Huskies are 4-2 against conference opponents. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Sanogo averaging 13.1.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Sanogo is shooting 59.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

