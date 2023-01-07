Rutgers hosts Iowa following Murray’s 30-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Kris Murray scored 30 points in Iowa’s 91-89 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 10-1 in home games. Rutgers ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 54.9 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Hawkeyes are 1-3 in conference games. Iowa has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Murray is averaging 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

