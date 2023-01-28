Roy and New Mexico State host Utah Valley

New Mexico State Aggies (7-13, 0-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-6, 7-2 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-13, 0-8 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-6, 7-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Anthony Roy scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 89-76 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines are 8-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fifth in college basketball with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.8.

The Aggies are 0-8 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.