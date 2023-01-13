Porter and Pepperdine host BYU

Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 0-4 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-7, 3-2 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 0-4 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-7, 3-2 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the BYU Cougars after Jevon Porter scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 92-89 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Cougars have gone 8-2 at home. BYU is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Waves are 0-4 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks ninth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Porter averaging 5.2.

The Cougars and Waves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fousseyni Traore is scoring 12.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Gideon George is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for BYU.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.