Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit conference foe Florida International

North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-2 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 5-2 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Denver Jones and the Florida International Panthers on Monday.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 in home games. Florida International ranks seventh in C-USA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.3.

The Mean Green are 5-2 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is third in college basketball allowing 54.3 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging 11.2 points for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.