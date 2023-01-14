Paopao leads No. 21 Oregon women over Washington 65-58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao finished with 16 points and five assists and No. 21 Oregon beat Washington for…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao finished with 16 points and five assists and No. 21 Oregon beat Washington for the 10th straight time, 65-58 on Friday night.

Paopao sank 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference). Taya Hanson hit all four of her 3-pointers and scored 15 off the bench. Grace VanSlooten pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Delayah Daniels and Haley Van Dyke both scored 14 for the Huskies (9-6, 1-4), who have lost five of their last six games. Lauren Schwartz made Washington’s only two 3-pointers and scored 10. Jayda Noble had six points, seven rebounds and four of the team’s 11 steals.

Oregon shot poorly in the first half — 37% overall and 25% from 3-point range — but still led 29-21 at intermission.

Daniels and Van Dyke combined to score the first 10 points of the third quarter for the Huskies and Daniels’ layup evened the score at 31 with 6:14 remaining. VanSlooten answered with a three-point play, Hanson buried two 3-pointers and Oregon led 45-39 after three periods.

Paopao made the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to give the Ducks a 10-point lead. Schwartz followed with a 3-pointer and two layups, Darcy Rees’ layup capped a 13-2 run, and the Huskies led 52-51 with 4:39 left to play. Oregon retook the lead on Paopao’s jumper and a layup off a turnover by Phillipina Kyei.

Daniels hit a jumper to pull Washington within 57-54 with 1:17 remaining, but Schwartz missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and Hanson hit from beyond the arc for Oregon to preserve the win.

Washington came into the game averaging 10.9 more rebounds than their opponents — second in the conference and ninth nationally. But the Ducks won the battle of the boards 40-31. Kyei missed posting double-digit rebounds in nine straight games for Oregon by one.

Oregon: The Ducks will host Washington State on Sunday looking to beat the Cougars for a ninth straight time.

Washington: The Huskies travel to play Oregon State on Sunday.

