No. 9 Arizona plays Oregon after Tubelis’ 25-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona takes on the Oregon Ducks after Azuolas Tubelis scored 25 points in Arizona’s 86-74 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 7-4 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.6 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in Pac-12 play. Arizona ranks fourth in college basketball with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Tubelis averaging 9.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.3 points and six assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.