No. 24 Duke hosts Tyson and Clemson

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Hunter Tyson scored 28 points in Clemson’s 83-70 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 in home games. Clemson is the top team in the ACC shooting 38.9% from deep, led by Alex Hemenway shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils are 4-2 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks eighth in college basketball with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 3.2.

The Tigers and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Jeremy Roach is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.