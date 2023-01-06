No. 20 Missouri hosts Vanderbilt following Manjon’s 24-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-6, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-6, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 20 Missouri Tigers after Ezra Manjon scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 84-79 overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 9-1 on their home court. Missouri is fourth in college basketball averaging 87.3 points and is shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Commodores are 1-0 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt averages 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Tigers and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Kobe Brown is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Myles Stute is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds. Liam Robbins is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

