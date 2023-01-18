No. 15 Oklahoma women win 4th straight, 92-66 over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madi Williams scored 19 points, Reyna Scott had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madi Williams scored 19 points, Reyna Scott had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 15 Oklahoma beat TCU 93-66 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Oklahoma led 34-13 after 10 minutes and 59-32 at halftime after shooting 53% from the floor, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range. TCU only had 12 made field goals in the first half and shot 36%.

Oklahoma, which entered as the nation’s seventh-best offense at 86.4 points per game, shot 54% overall and outrebounded TCU 48-27. Williams, playing in her hometown of Fort Worth, was 8 of 10 from the field in 23 minutes.

Ana Llanusa added 16 points and Beatrice Culliton scored 10 for Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12), which hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. Sharp-shooting guard Taylor Robertson went 2 of 5 from distance to move within four of tying the all-time NCAA 3-point record of 497, held by Kelsey Mitchell.

Oklahoma scored the opening 12 points of the game and extended it to 16-1 before TCU made its first field goal with five minutes left. The Sooners made nine of their first 11 shots and finished the first quarter 13 of 20.

Lucy Ibeh scored 13 points and Tomi Taiwo added nine for TCU (6-11, 0-6), which goes for its first win away from home against Kansas State on Saturday.

