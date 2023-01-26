No. 6 Indiana rallies to beat No. 2 Ohio Sate 78-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20 and No. 6 Indiana surged in the…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20 and No. 6 Indiana surged in the third quarter, rallying past No. 2 Ohio State 78-65 Thursday night.

The Hoosiers have won four straight in the series, seven in a row overall and maintained the best start in school history (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) in front of raucous, record regular-season crowd of 10,455.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 21 points before fouling out with about five minutes to go. Taylor Mikesell had 15 and Taylor Thierry had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (19-2, 8-2), which has lost two straight since starting this week as one of only three unbeaten teams in Division I.

NO. 5 UCONN 84, TENNESSEE 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead Connecticut to a victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs.

Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 points at the end of the first quarter and extended their winning streak to 12 games. Nika Muhl had 14 assists.

Jordan Horston scored 27 points for the Lady Volunteers (16-7), who closed within two points early in the third period but couldn’t complete the comeback. Rickea Jackson scored 13 points and Jillian Hollingshead added 11 as Tennessee lost for the first time in 10 games.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 19 points and Notre Dame recovered from a poor-shooting first half to cruise past Florida State.

The Seminoles (18-5) led 23-22 at the half before the Fighting Irish (17-2) rang up 48 points over the final two periods.

Irish freshman KK Bransford scored 15 points off the bench. Lauren Ebo added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Irish held the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense to 38 points below its season average.

NO. 10 MARYLAND 72, NO. 13 MICHIGAN 64

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a win over Michigan.

Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (17-4, 8-2), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Lavender Briggs scored 14 points and Shyanne Sellers added 13.

Maryland gained a measure of revenge after losing twice to Michigan last season — including a 20-point rout in College Park.

Leigha Brown led Michigan (16-5, 6-4) with 16 points.

NO. 16 DUKE 66, NO. 12 VIRGINIA TECH 55

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points and Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Virginia Tech.

Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including four points during the decisive run that gave Duke a 58-46 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Vanessa de Jesus added 10 points for Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC), which shot 41.5% from the field and 86% (18 of 21) from the line.

Taylor Soule scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4). Cayla King added nine points on three 3s. Elizabeth Kitley grabbed 13 rebounds to go with four points.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 72, PITTSBURGH 57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points as North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh.

North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer, a steal and a three-point play.

Alyssa Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina (15-5, 6-3 ACC).

Dayshanette Harris scored 16 points, Liatu King had 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Brown added 11 points for Pittsburgh (7-13, 5-7).

NO. 17 GONZAGA 66, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points and Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to pull away from Loyola Marymount for its 13th straight win.

After a sluggish first half, Gonzaga led by as many as 10 in the third quarter but it wasn’t until five different players contributed points to the game-breaking run that the Bulldogs (20-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference) could claim their 31st straight win over the Lions (5-16, 2-8).

Yvonne Ejim added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Gonzaga.

Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points and Alexis Mark had 11 for Loyola Marymount, which scored the final seven points of the game.

PURDUE 62, NO. 22 ILLINOIS 52

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Abby Ellis scored 16 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 14 rebounds as Purdue raced to a 10-point lead in the first half and beat Illinois.

The Boilermakers (14-6, 5-5 Big Ten) notched their first win over a ranked opponent on the road and now are 4-2 against the Illini when they are ranked and 65-18 against Illinois overall.

Makira Cook was 8 of 24 from the field, including 1 of 8 from long distance, to lead Illinois (16-5, 6-4) with 19 points. Genesis Bryant finished with 11 points, Brynn Shoup-Hill had 10 and Kendall Bostic grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her five points.

NO. 23 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 63, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 48

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Kseniya Malashka scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to make Middle Tennessee State a winner in its first game this season as a ranked team.

MTSU (17-2, 10-0 Conference USA) ran its winning streak to 15 games. Savannah Wheeler had all 16 of her points in the first half for MTSU, which was last ranked in the 2013-14 season.

Joiya Maddox led Florida Atlantic (11-8, 4-6) with 14 points and Amber Gaston had 10. The Owls have lost 24 straight in the series, which MTSU leads 30-1.

