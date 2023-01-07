Navy hosts Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-7, 1-2 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-7, 1-2 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the Navy Midshipmen after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 72-64 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen are 5-1 in home games. Navy is fourth in college basketball shooting 41.0% from deep, led by Lysander Rehnstrom shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in conference play. Lehigh is the Patriot leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 4.6.

The Midshipmen and Mountain Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Patrick Dorsey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 13.9 points. Taylor is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

