Missouri hosts No. 25 Arkansas after Brown’s 21-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -2; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks after Kobe Brown scored 21 points in Missouri’s 73-64 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Missouri is ninth in college basketball with 84.4 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

