Miller leads No. 4 Alabama against Vanderbilt

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Brandon Miller scored 31 points in Alabama’s 106-66 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 7-3 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks eighth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Liam Robbins averaging 2.1.

The Crimson Tide have gone 5-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama leads college basketball with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Noah Clowney averaging 8.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Robbins is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaden Bradley is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Miller is averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

