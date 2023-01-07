Miles leads No. 17 TCU against No. 25 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -6; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU faces the No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones after Mike Miles scored 33 points in TCU’s 88-87 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 8-1 in home games. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 42.4 points in the paint led by Miles averaging 8.4.

The Cyclones have gone 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 11-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Horned Frogs and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

