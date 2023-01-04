Kersgieter, Franklin score 26, No. 21 Kansas women roll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points apiece, Taiyanna Jackson had another double-double and No.…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points apiece, Taiyanna Jackson had another double-double and No. 21 Kansas defeated Texas Tech 77-59 on Wednesday.

Kersgieter got the Jayhawks (12-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) off to a quick start, Franklin did her damage on 11-of-16 shooting and Jackson had 15 points and 18 rebounds. It was her ninth double-double of the season.

Bre’Amber Scott scored led the Red Raiders (12-3, 0-2) with 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Jasmine Shavers had 11 points.

Kersgieter had three 3-pointers and 11 points in the first quarter when the Red Raiders were 2 of 11 and the Jayhawks led 15-5. Jackson had 10 rebounds in the quarter.

Franklin had 11 points in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting to help Kanas build a 32-18 lead.

Texas Tech had an 8-0 run in the third quarter to get within nine but the Red Raiders got no closer.

The Jayhawks are home against No. 23 Baylor and Texas Tech goes to TCU on Saturday.

