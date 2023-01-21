Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Rayshon Harrison scored 38 points in Grand Canyon’s 89-85 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Antelopes are 10-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.9.

The Wolverines are 6-1 in conference games. Utah Valley ranks sixth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds per game. Aziz Bandaogo leads the Wolverines with 10.7.

The Antelopes and Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Justin Harmon is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

