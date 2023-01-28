Georgia State hosts Kinsey and Marshall

Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7…

Georgia State Panthers (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall’s 86-82 overtime loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-2 in home games. Marshall is fourth in college basketball with 18.3 assists per game led by Kinsey averaging 5.7.

The Panthers have gone 2-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Evan Johnson is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.8 points. Dwon Odom is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.