Gardner leads Marist against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-11, 2-7 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-9, 3-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Patrick Gardner scored 31 points in Marist’s 66-64 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Red Foxes are 3-5 on their home court. Marist is eighth in the MAAC with 11.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Brickner averaging 2.7.

The Peacocks have gone 2-7 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.4.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Isiah Dasher averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Murray is shooting 36.2% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

