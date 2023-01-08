Everett, Archer lead No. 24 St. John’s women past Xavier

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayla Everett scored a season-high 26 points, Jillian Archer had a double-double and No. 24 St.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayla Everett scored a season-high 26 points, Jillian Archer had a double-double and No. 24 St. John’s bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-52 win over Xavier on Sunday.

The Red Storm (14-1, 5-1 Big East Conference) never trailed as they got back on the winning track heading into a Wednesday home game against No. 5 UConn. A 72-51 loss at Seton Hall ended their school-record start on Wednesday.

Archer finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5 of 7 from the field. Everett was 8 of 11, making her first seven shots.

Mackayla Scarlett had 18 points for the Musketeers (7-9, 0-7), who have lost six straight as well as 15 straight to St. John’s. Xavier was 4 of 20 behind the arc, 1 of 10 in the second half, and was outscored by 14 at the foul line.

Everett hit two jumpers and made four free throws in a 13-0 run that broke the game open in the third quarter.

Xavier missed nine straight shots and went more than seven minutes between field goals as the Red Storm took a 49-29 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Everett hit all five of her shots, two 3-pointers included, for 12 points and the Red Storm, despite a 6-0 close by Xavier, led 14-12 after one quarter. St. John’s boosted the lead to 32-25 at halftime despite Everett not attempting a shot.

