Evee leads Rice against Middle Tennessee after 28-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-4, 2-2 C-USA)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Travis Evee scored 28 points in Rice’s 88-82 overtime loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 8-1 in home games. Rice is ninth in college basketball with 18.1 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.0.

The Blue Raiders are 2-3 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.1 points. Quincy Olivari is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Camryn Weston is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.