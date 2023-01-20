Curfman and Marshall host Arkansas State

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Kamdyn Curfman scored 21 points in Marshall’s 81-73 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 8-5 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Thundering Herd are 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is fifth in college basketball with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 4.4.

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.1 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 21.1 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

